Listen: Denver cleared camps from downtown. Now, homelessness is appearing elsewhere

Randi Alfrey used to know how to survive outside in Denver. She arrived eight years ago from Indiana and has been homeless for much of that time.

Lately, life outside has been more difficult for the 36-year-old.

“It's just more violent out here,” she told us while waiting for a hot meal at the weekly Mutual Aid Monday event outside City Hall. “People aren't really getting sleep, have no place to sleep safely … I see where people lose their minds.”

She blamed the unrest on the City of Denver’s crackdown on street camping. It wasn’t long ago that she could find a place to set up a tent and sleep in the center of town, at least for a few days. Now, it doesn’t take long for officials to show up and make her move along.

