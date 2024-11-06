Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Republican Jeff Hurd in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded to Republican Jeff Hurd in the race to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

“A few moments ago, I called to offer my congratulations to Jeff Hurd for being the next Representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” Frisch said in a statement. “Elections are about showing up, and I traveled more than 75,000 miles this campaign authentically connecting with people from Dinosaur to Durango, Manzanola to Mancos and everywhere in between. This campaign was about them, and I am humbled by the immense outpouring of support I received all across CD3.”

Frisch gained much more support than Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the Republican-leaning district after running one of the most expensive races in the country. This is the second time the Democrat has narrowly lost the seat. He fell short of ousting Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2022 midterms by just 546 votes.

The district was seen as a potential pickup for Democrats trying to win back the House of Representatives.

“I want to thank Adam Frisch for running a campaign that engaged voters across Colorado’s 3rd District," representative-elect Hurd said in a statement. "Our democracy thrives because of spirited, respectful elections like this one."

The race saw a dramatic shift after Boebert, the current district representative, declared she’d switch districts to CO-4 on the Eastern Plains.

Hurd was seen as a more moderate and conventional GOP candidate, compared to Boebert’s more controversial style.