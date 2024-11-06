Colorado Springs voters overwhelmingly approve Ballot Issue 2C, extending taxes for road improvements

A sales tax in Colorado Springs aimed at improving roads is poised to continue for the next 10 years.

An overwhelming 73 percent of voters agreed to continue the sales tax that collects 5.7 cents for every 10 dollars spent in Colorado Springs. That's as of the latest count posted just before midnight on Tues. Nov. 5.

The 2C sales tax can only be used on road repairs and improvements, including sidewalk and gutter repairs. Pothole repair is not included in 2C funding, as money from the voter approved Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority is allocated for minor road repairs.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade advocated heavily for the measure, which extends the sunset date to 2035 rather than next year.

“I want to extend my deepest and most heartfelt thanks to you for passing ballot measure 2C,” said Mobolade in an emailed statement. “This proven program means smoother, safer roads to work, schools, hospitals, military installations, your favorite restaurants, and our homes.”

Since the 2015 creation of the 2C sales tax, funds have resulted in more than 1,677 miles being repaired, according to the city.

“We know this program works,” said Mebolade at an election night watch party. “The numbers are showing just incredible results. We've reduced the number of pothole claims, of damage claims against the city by 80 percent.”

Circle Drive near I-25 is among the many locations prioritized for repair with the tax extension.

A Citizens Advisory Committee consisting of two council members and four community members oversees the 2C road improvement program.