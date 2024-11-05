Southern Colorado 2024 General Election results: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, congressional races

By KRCC Staff
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A ballot drop box outside the City of Colorado Springs Administration Office on Nevada Avenue on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. across Colorado. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. County clerk offices will be tallying ballots until late tonight. El Paso County expects the first set of results to be released at about 8 p.m.

Check back here for updates on the results of the 2024 General Election. Last updated, 9:55 p.m.

Colorado Springs

Ballot Issue 2C: Sales Tax Extension for Road Improvements

Yes: 73.21 percent
No: 26.79 percent

Ballot Issue 2D: Prohibition of retail recreational marijuana

Yes: 53.22 percent
No: 46.78 percent

Ballot Question 300: Allow retail marijuana establishments

Yes: 53.32 percent
No: 46.68 percent

El Paso County

El Paso County Commission District 2

Bernard Byers: 35.97 percent
Carrie Geitner: 64.03 percent

El Paso County Commission District 3

Bill Wysong: 54.01 percent
Naomi Lopez: 45.99 percent

El Paso County Commission District 4

Detra Duncan: 37.77 percent
Cory Applegate: 55.02 percent
Luis Ybarra Jr.: 7.22 percent

Southern Colorado area congressional races

