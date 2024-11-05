Southern Colorado 2024 General Election results: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, congressional races

The polls closed at 7 p.m. across Colorado. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. County clerk offices will be tallying ballots until late tonight. El Paso County expects the first set of results to be released at about 8 p.m.
Check back here for updates on the results of the 2024 General Election. Last updated, 9:55 p.m.
Colorado Springs
Ballot Issue 2C: Sales Tax Extension for Road Improvements
Yes: 73.21 percent
No: 26.79 percent
Ballot Issue 2D: Prohibition of retail recreational marijuana
Yes: 53.22 percent
No: 46.78 percent
Ballot Question 300: Allow retail marijuana establishments
Yes: 53.32 percent
No: 46.68 percent
El Paso County
El Paso County Commission District 2
Bernard Byers: 35.97 percent
Carrie Geitner: 64.03 percent
El Paso County Commission District 3
Bill Wysong: 54.01 percent
Naomi Lopez: 45.99 percent
El Paso County Commission District 4
Detra Duncan: 37.77 percent
Cory Applegate: 55.02 percent
Luis Ybarra Jr.: 7.22 percent