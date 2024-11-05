Southern Colorado 2024 General Election results: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, congressional races

The polls closed at 7 p.m. across Colorado. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. County clerk offices will be tallying ballots until late tonight. El Paso County expects the first set of results to be released at about 8 p.m.

Check back here for updates on the results of the 2024 General Election. Last updated, 9:55 p.m.

Colorado Springs

Ballot Issue 2C: Sales Tax Extension for Road Improvements

Yes: 73.21 percent

No: 26.79 percent

Ballot Issue 2D: Prohibition of retail recreational marijuana

Yes: 53.22 percent

No: 46.78 percent

Ballot Question 300: Allow retail marijuana establishments

Yes: 53.32 percent

No: 46.68 percent

El Paso County

El Paso County Commission District 2

Bernard Byers: 35.97 percent

Carrie Geitner: 64.03 percent



El Paso County Commission District 3

Bill Wysong: 54.01 percent

Naomi Lopez: 45.99 percent

El Paso County Commission District 4

Detra Duncan: 37.77 percent

Cory Applegate: 55.02 percent

Luis Ybarra Jr.: 7.22 percent

Southern Colorado area congressional races