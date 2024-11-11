Colorado Springs Charter ban on recreational pot now failing in latest ballot count

The most recent ballot count from the El Paso County election office shows voters in Colorado Springs rejecting an effort to put a ban on recreational marijuana into the city charter. Unofficial results consistently showed voters approving Question 2D until this past weekend. Now the measure is being rejected by fewer than 2,500 votes.

Initially, both 2D and Question 300, which aimed to approve the sale of recreational marijuana in the city's limits, appeared to pass. Question 300 is still poised to pass, with more than 22,000 votes separating the yeas from the nays.

The El Paso County Clerk's office expects the next update on Thursday, Nov. 14, after the deadline for military and overseas ballots, as well as the deadline to cure ballots.