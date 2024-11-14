The 2024/25 Metropolitan Opera radio broadcast season

Fantastical and magical. Outrageous and gorgeous. The world class art of opera is back on your radio! Join CPR Classical and listeners worldwide Saturdays at 11 a.m. M.T. for performances from the Metropolitan Opera every Saturday beginning December 7.



It’s a season of drama, beauty, love, heartbreak, murder and some of the greatest moments in all of opera history. The season combines premieres and commissions from the Met, favorite beloved productions and a few throwbacks to historical performances in anniversary celebrations.



View the entire Saturday matinee broadcast season from the Met and check out highlights below.

Met premieres:

December 14, Tesori’s "Grounded": The story of a pilot who transitions from flying planes to flying drones while trying to raise a family in Wyoming. It's the first opera by two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, commissioned by the Met.

The story of a pilot who transitions from flying planes to flying drones while trying to raise a family in Wyoming. It's the first opera by two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, commissioned by the Met. March 29, Heggie’s “Moby Dick”: The great adventure of Captain Ahab and the crew of the Pequod brought to life in American composer Jake Heggie’s 2010 opera based on Herman Melville’s masterpiece.

The great adventure of Captain Ahab and the crew of the Pequod brought to life in American composer Jake Heggie’s 2010 opera based on Herman Melville’s masterpiece. May 24, Adams’s “Antony and Cleopatra”: Explore the drama of Shakespeare’s tale of love, power and tragedy in the Met premiere of John Adams’s most recent opera, conducted by Adams himself.

Beloved productions

December 21, Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”: The abridged English-language version, an annual pre-Christmas production.

The abridged English-language version, an annual pre-Christmas production. January 25 at 10:30 p.m., Verdi’s "Aida": Explore the tombs and pyramids of Egypt in this timeless classic. Angel Blue stars as the Ethiopian Princess.

Explore the tombs and pyramids of Egypt in this timeless classic. Angel Blue stars as the Ethiopian Princess. May 31, Rossini’s "Barber of Seville": Follow the famous barber Figaro, Count Almaviva and Countess Rosina in their quest to ensure true love wins the day.

Historic recordings and anniversary productions

February 22, Leonard Bernstein conducts Verdi’s "Falstaff": From March 21, 1964, a special broadcast chosen by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin,

From March 21, 1964, a special broadcast chosen by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, March 1, 150th anniversary of Bizet’s “Carmen”: An all-star cast including Elina Garanca and Roberto Alagna take this French masterpiece of seduction and intrigue to exhilarating heights.

An all-star cast including Elina Garanca and Roberto Alagna take this French masterpiece of seduction and intrigue to exhilarating heights. March 22, 100th anniversary of Ravel’s “L'efant et les sortileges”: A fantastical hidden gem about a misbehaved boy and the items in his bedroom that come to life to take vengeance.

The entire 2024-25 season is at your fingertips. Explore the entire season at the Met Opera’s website, including broadcast times (in Eastern Time). Most Saturday broadcasts begin on CPR Classical at 11:00 a.m. M.T. unless listed otherwise.