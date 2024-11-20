Bomb cyclone will likely fall apart before hitting Colorado

A bomb cyclone that has killed at least two people and left more than half-a-million without power in the Pacific Northwest is expected to make its way to Colorado — but not with the same force.

“So rather than coming through as one big cohesive storm, it's going to break up into little bits and pieces that fly out across the central Rockies over the weekend into early next week,” Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson told Colorado Matters senior host Ryan Warner.

The storm has brought heavy rain and strong wind to northern California, Oregon and Washington state since Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a risk for excessive rainfall through Friday for the region, along with hurricane-force wind warnings along the coast.

But the storm will likely be a far cry from its current form by the time its remnants reach Colorado.

“We will get some snow for the mountains starting Sunday, and we may get a little bit of snow down here (in the Denver area) in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but that one in particular hit hard out there and is not going to bring a big deal to us.” said Nelson.

The term “bomb cyclone” has become all too familiar in recent years after severe storms in 2018 and 2022 in different parts of the United States. Colorado experienced its first aptly named bomb cyclone in March of 2019.