Main building at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic site near La Junta is temporarily closed due to safety concerns

Structural issues had already shut down the upper floor of the reconstructed 1800s trading post at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site about a year ago. A written announcement on Thursday by the National Park Service said a major snowstorm last month caused additional moisture damage to the building and a danger of collapse.

The agency had already been working to stabilize the adobe structure that was originally reconstructed in the 1970s, but the heavy snow accelerated existing problems and resulted in substantial deterioration of the plastered brick walls.

"We are committed to preserving this important site and its story," said site superintendent Eric Leonard. "This temporary closure will allow the National Park Service to assess the extent of the damage and begin work to stabilize the structure, once again providing a safe environment for visitors and employees.”

The agency said the ongoing problems are due to decades of use and deficiencies in how the fort was originally reconstructed. The fort structure had also temporarily closed earlier this summer for asbestos removal.

Visitors will be allowed back inside the fort once the adobe building is stabilized, but there is no reopening date set yet. The park’s grounds remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except holidays and entry fees are waived at this time.

The park service reminds visitors to “be prepared for the often unpredictable weather of the high plains. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear comfortable walking shoes."