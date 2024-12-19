Man charged in Mesa County for allegedly killing 2 CDOT workers

Nearly a dozen criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of killing three people, including two Colorado Department of Transportation employees, in a crash earlier this fall.

Patrick James Sneddon, 59, was booked into the Mesa County Jail on 11 counts, including three counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol or one or more drugs.

The crash occurred in September and killed two CDOT employees who were working on the side of Highway 6 near Palisade — 23-year-old Nathan Jones and 43-year-old Trenton Umberger — as well as the passenger in the car that struck them, 67-year-old Kathi Wallace.

Colorado State Patrol announced the charges in a press release Wednesday.

Sneddon was also charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, two counts of failure to yield to a stationary public service vehicle resulting in death, failure to drive in a single lane and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, according to the Mesa County Jail roster.