Colorado Parks and Wildlife catches coyote that attacked Colorado Springs girl on Thanksgiving

A coyote suspected of attacking a 4-year-old girl on Thanksgiving in northern Colorado Springs has been caught and euthanized.

The capture is the result of a weeks-long pursuit of coyotes in the area aimed at locating the offending animal. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a press release that the captured coyote had human DNA on its paws and human food in its stomach.

The agency said they're still investigating the illegal feeding of wildlife in the case, as the animal had lost its natural fear of humans.

"Since we began our search, we routinely saw three coyotes that boldly approached houses and clearly had lost their fear of humans," said Tim Kroening, CPW's wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, in a statement. "This tells us they were searching for food. As a result, we continue to investigate the source of the feeding."

According to CPW, during the three-week search, officials located and removed two coyotes that had returned multiple times to the scene. One of them is still being tested.

The agency said the girl's injuries were serious enough to require several surgeries and an overnight stay in a hospital.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds people to secure garbage, pet food and birdfeeders, as they can attract coyotes. Deterrents include radios, motion lighting or odor deterrents like wolf urine sold online and elsewhere.