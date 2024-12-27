What drivers should know about Colorado’s new ‘hands-free’ cellphone law

Starting New Year’s Day it will be illegal for Colorado drivers to hold or touch their cellphones while they’re operating their cars.

The hands-free law requires people driving passenger vehicles to link their phone to the car’s communications system or install equipment like a bracket to hold the device.

Personal injury lawyer Scott O’Sullivan said he lobbied for the bill for seven years.

“Seeing my clients' lives be devastated day after day after day, especially as a motorcycle lawyer made me want to change things. There are ways that are simple to help change for the better and one would be getting cellphones out of people’s hands,” he said.

More than two dozen states already have hands-free laws. O’Sullivan said they’ve seen roughly a 10 percent drop in traffic fatalities.

“I think our phones became so ingrained in so many people's lives that it became something they didn't want to lose control of. Even though all you have to do is get it out of your hand and put it in your pocket, put it somewhere else.”

Here, with information from the Colorado Department of Transportation, is a look at how the law works: