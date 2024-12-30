Major rock slide closes Highways 96 and 165 in Custer County

Tons of rock and soil roared across Colorado Highway 96 west of Pueblo Sunday afternoon as the hillside above the intersection with Colorado Highway 165 gave way. The location is in the Mackenzie Junction area of the Wet Mountains.



Rocks are still actively falling and the area is unsafe, according to a press release issued Sunday evening by The Colorado Department of Transportation.

The agency has closed both roads until geologists can inspect and assess the stability of the terrain. CDOT expects a multi-day closure before crews will be able to enter the slide zone and begin to clean up.

Highway 96 is closed at the junction of 96 and 67 in Wetmore all the way to Westcliffe (Mile Point 26.2 to .01).



Meanwhile, CO Highway 165 is closed just northwest of Rye at Mile Point 28.



Local traffic will be allowed through closure points to access properties on either side of the rockslide area, CDOT also provided these alternate routes.

Custer County Sheriff A rockslide covered Colorado Highway 96 in Custer County at the intersection with Colorado Highway 165 in the Wet Mountains west of Pueblo closing both roads on Dec. 29, 2024.

Western CO 96 Route:

North on CO 67 to US Highway 50

West on US 50 to CO 69

South on CO 69 to Westcliffe

Eastern CO 96 Route:

North on CO 69 to US 50

East on US 50 to CO 67

South on CO 67 to Wetmore

CO 165 Route:

South on CO 165 to Interstate 25

North on I-25 to CO 96

West on CO 96 to Wetmore

The Custer County Sheriff’s office provided this alternate route information: