Nearly $14 million in federal funding will help replace a century old bridge in Pueblo

The Union Avenue Bridge spans the Arkansas River connecting historic neighborhoods, important business districts and tourist attractions.



“The condition of Union Ave. Bridge has been a major concern for residents in recent years,” said Pueblo’s Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes in a written statement.

The $17 million plan calls for replacing the aging structure with one that will provide safer spaces for pedestrians and bicycles, along with motor vehicles. It will also allow enough clearance for future proposed intercity passenger rail service, like Front Range Rail currently under planning development.



It's one of 31 projects across the nation to get recent federal funding aimed at repairing and replacing bridges, and the only one in Colorado as part of this program in fiscal year 2024.



State, city and county funds are also expected to help support the project.



“Pueblo is grateful to have Governor Polis’ support for the Union Ave. Bridge Replacement project with matching funds from DOLA,” said Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham.

“To have federal and state level investment in Pueblo, acknowledges the importance of this critical infrastructure improvement for our community. The Union Ave. Bridge serves as a link from downtown Pueblo to the southside, in a historic district in our community.”



Design work is slated to begin next summer with construction starting in 2027 and completion the following year.