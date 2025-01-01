Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump Las Vegas hotel was rented in Colorado

The Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday was rented in Colorado, authorities said.

The Cybertruck detonated at the hotel at about 8:40 a.m. The person who was driving it died immediately and seven others standing nearby were injured, but not seriously, the sheriff’s office in Las Vegas told reporters Wednesday.

The truck was rented through the Turo online app in Colorado and was driven to Las Vegas.

Police didn't specify where in Colorado it started, but they tracked the truck, made by Elon Musk’s electric automobile company, via surveillance cameras at charging stations between Colorado and Nevada.

“Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel, there’s lots of questions that we have to answer,” Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference streamed on YouTube.

Authorities didn’t immediately say who rented it, or whether the person who died inside was the same person. McMahill told reporters there was only person in the car.

At the press conference, he showed video of the detonation outside the hotel and what the bombed-out car looked like afterwards -- including the canisters and explosives that were in the trunk.

The automobile rented for the attack in New Orleans, where at least 15 people died on Bourbon Street after being rammed by the vehicle, was also rented through Turo. Authorities have not said whether that incident is related to what happened in Las Vegas.

McMahill said they tracked the truck coming into Nevada and Las Vegas specifically using license plate readers.

The suspect’s name has not been confirmed. McMahill said the Cybertruck’s structure made it explode more up than out, which probably saved lives.

“Technology has been very useful to us,” he said.

The FBI Denver office issued a statement encouraging people to report information if they have it.



“While we don’t have information indicating a local threat associated with this morning’s incident in New Orleans, FBI Denver is working closely with our law enforcement partners to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge in our communities,” the statement said.

To report a tip, go to tips.fbi.gov.