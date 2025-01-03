Expect cooler air and heavy traffic in Colorado

The fog on the northern Front Range Friday morning is expected to burn off by mid-morning. But Zach Hiris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, warns that the fog will return later in the afternoon and linger into the weekend, becoming more widespread and affecting areas along the I-76 corridor into the Eastern Plains.

Today’s warm temperatures – forecast with highs in the 50s for most of the state – will subside as cooler arctic air hits Colorado. Expect a noticeable drop in temperatures this weekend, to the 30s and 40s on Saturday, dropping further into the 20s and 30s on Sunday with a chance of snow.

Hiris says Metro Denver could see some light snow, while the high country is expected to receive three to eight inches over the weekend.

“If you're headed out into the mountains, or if you're headed east towards the central U.S., just be prepared for changing weather conditions,” Hiris told CPR News.

Coloradans should also brace for heavy mountain traffic this week, according to the state’s transportation department. Holiday travelers returning from the high county and skiers are expected to create delays in both directions along I-70 between Summit County and the Front Range.

CDOT said the last time Christmas and New Year’s Day both fell on Wednesdays, traffic records were set at the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 eastbound on both Friday and Saturday.

In the skies, the FAA issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport just before 8 a.m. Friday due to "low ceilings", a phenomenon caused by fog that greatly impairs visibility for pilots. The airport had delayed 124 flights and canceled six in the early morning hours, putting the airport at the top of FlightAware's Misery Map.

CPR's Haylee May contributed reporting.