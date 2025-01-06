The State of Colorado might have some of your money — or stuff. Here’s how to find out what you’re owed

This new year, Coloradans have an opportunity to reunite with their missing, lost, or forgotten valuables being held for them by the state.

Alex Scoville/CPR News Colorado's unclaimed property vault.

Also known as The Great Colorado Payback, the state’s Unclaimed Property fund was created in 1987 as a consumer protection program to keep both intangible things, like savings accounts and unpaid wages, as well as tangible items — like gift cards — safe in perpetuity, allowing people to claim their items without time limits.

The physical vault located in the back of the state treasurer’s office holds everything from war medals to baseball cards with an active list of more than 7.6 million owners.

The state sends notices of unclaimed property in the mail, but you can also search your name at colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com, to learn if there’s something of value that you’ve forgotten or lost.

The treasurer says the fund has reunited Coloradans with more than $750 million in lost property as of 2024.