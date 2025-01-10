Mountain View council member facing recall election after allegedly shooting teen in the face

A Mountain View council member who allegedly shot a 17-year-old in the face last year is facing a recall from the Town Council.

The Mountain View Town Clerk’s Office announced Thursday that it received and reviewed signatures sufficient enough to trigger a recall election against Brent Metz. A date for the election has not yet been set.

Metz, who was elected to the Mountain View Town Council in 2023, is facing felony charges of one count of second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a homeowner that two trespassers were on her property in the 2300 block of Pleasant Park Road in Conifer last September. The caller also called her boyfriend, Metz.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found two vehicles on the side of the road in Pleasant Park. A juvenile male was bleeding heavily from his face while a second juvenile was applying pressure to his friend’s wounds with a T-shirt. Metz was with the boys when deputies arrived.

The victim told deputies that he and his friend drove to the property to see if they could use the location to take homecoming pictures. They had parked at the home’s gate, jumped the fence, and walked up the driveway to speak with the homeowner. The boys walked around the property to try to find the homeowner, according to deputies.

When the teens returned to their vehicle, they began writing a note asking for permission to use the property to take pictures. A truck pulled up and parked at an angle that prevented them from leaving, and deputies said Metz got out of the vehicle and fired one round into their windshield.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King determined based on the information available that there’s no evidence to support Metz acted with extreme indifference. He was later booked into the JeffCo jail.

Metz, whose term on the Mountain View town Council ends in 2027, has until Jan. 21 to protest the petition.