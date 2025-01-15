Controversial annexation plan near Schriever Air Force Base gets initial approval from Colorado Springs City Council

A controversial proposal for Colorado Springs to annex 1,900 acres for development near Schriever Air Force Base has gotten initial approval from city council.



Known as the Karman Line Annexation, it would connect a large parcel designated for homes and mixed use development to the city via a thin strip of land, similar to a previous annexation proposal that failed last year. Council member Mike O’Malley said this so-called flagpole proposal meets the criteria for annexation as defined by city planning staff. But he still had concerns.



“I really don't think this is a logical extension of the city of Colorado Springs,” he said. “I think logical expansion is more like an oak tree, the rings on an oak tree.”

Councilor Nancy Henjum added that she felt intentions behind the proposal are good — things like offering more housing for active-duty military members — it isn’t the right timing for this annexation, at least in part because of the current effort to revise the city’s annexation plan known as AnnexCOS.

Henjum and Councilor Dave Donelson voted against the entire proposed annexation, while O’Malley voted against one part of it, saying he wanted better plans in place for emergency services as a condition of approval.



If the annexation receives final approval from council later this month, it could eventually result in about 6,500 new homes near Schriever Air Force Base.

During the lengthy public hearing, former Broncos player and Air Force Academy graduate Ben Garland said people who work at the base face long commutes and limited housing options.

“This issue isn't just about convenience, it's about the quality of life,” he said. “It's about giving military families and civilians the opportunity to spend more time with their families, invest in their local community and build the connections that strengthen both moral and mission readiness.”

Most of the people on hand were there to speak against the project. They told council they had issues with how the project might affect the environment, emergency services and other concerns.