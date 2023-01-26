Controversial Colorado Springs water service extension ordinance moves forward

“This will, intended or not, create a monopoly for one developer inside the city of Colorado Springs,” he said. "There's no developable land left in the city of Colorado Springs, except what Norwood [Development Group] owns.” He gave the example of Banning Lewis Ranch, which Norwood Development Group owns, and was annexed into the city decades ago.

In proposing the change, Donelson said the city can't just focus on water.

"We also have to consider the effect it'll have on things such as a [possible development] monopoly, on things such as housing,” he said. ”I think this does make it a little more usable when trying to balance those other extraordinarily important concerns.”

The ordinance was originally brought forward by Colorado Springs Utilities last fall to make sure there's enough water as the city grows. City Council members also make up the utilities' board.

Under the current code, the utility is required to have a surplus water supply for the foreseeable future, but it doesn't specify how much that actually is. More than half of the city’s water comes from the Colorado River, which could be curtailed due to drought and overuse.

“Our biggest concern is we have several petitions for annexations that are in the queue today… that we'll be reviewing without a definition of surplus and with a lot of unknowns around the Colorado River and what that administration is going to look like,” said Abigail Ortega, who manages water resources and demand for Colorado Springs Utilities.