Spectator killed after hammer-throw accident at Colorado Springs high school track and field meet

Updated at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The father of a Colorado United Track Club athlete was killed Sunday after a throwing hammer hurled by a high school athlete cleared the indoor meet’s protective barriers and flew into the crowd.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on the scene at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs' Mountain Lion Fieldhouse around 9:30 a.m. First responders provided medical care to 57-year-old Wade Langston, but he died at the scene.



A spokesperson for UCCS said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, but they could not provide details on the height of the barriers. They said though the university hosted the event, no one from the institution was involved.

Throwing hammers are made up of a metal ball attached to a grip by a steel wire. At the high school level, the ball weighs 12 pounds and typically moves through the air at speeds ranging from 55 to 67 miles per hour depending on the skill of the athlete.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” said UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet in a statement.

Langston was described to CPR News by family in an emailed statement as “a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother and brother-in-law, fun uncle, and an even more fun great-uncle.”

“There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow,” the email said, “but we are clinging tightly to the memories, laughter and love that we shared with Wade. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support but ask for privacy as we process this profound grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with all others impacted by this tragedy.”

The Cheyenne Mountain High School track club is hosting an event for those affected by the accident on Monday at 3:45 p.m. in their student union building. Social workers will be on the scene for support.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the victim’s identity and comment from his family.