EL Paso County topped Colorado’s list for speeding tickets, again

Each year, Colorado State Patrol names five counties that top the organization's list for annual speeding citations.

In 2024, El Paso County — encompassing Colorado Springs and surrounding areas — had the most, with 2,161 tickets. This is the third consecutive year that El Paso has topped the State Patrol's list.

The five counties to receive the most speeding tickets in 2024 from the agency were:

El Paso, with 2,161

Douglas, with 862

Jefferson, with 831

Fremont, with 727

Mesa, with 684

For the past four years, State Patrol data shows El Paso, Douglas and Jefferson counties as among the locations with the highest citations. 2024 marks the third consecutive year that Fremont County has entered the top five and it’s the first time in four years that Mesa County has shown up on the list.

“The temptation to speed may be all around you, but you won’t get out of a ticket if you violate the law and get pulled over,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

Top roadways for citations are the major through-ways in the state, like Interstates 70 and 25. Also on the list are Highways 50, 24, and 285.