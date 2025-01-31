3 Summit County ski resorts will be 100% open by this weekend, a major milestone, while A-Basin works to unlock East Wall

By Cody Jones | Summit Daily

The ski and ride season moves fast every year. While it may seem like it was just a couple of weeks ago when ski areas welcomed guests back to the mountain, the reality is that the 2024-25 season in Summit County is about to enter its fourth month.

As snow continues to fill out trails across the mountain, ski areas are growing closer to being 100% open.

Copper Mountain Resort

Seeing 196 inches of snowfall so far this season, Copper Mountain Resort was the first ski resort in the Summit County area to be fully open for the season. Copper officially reached the milestone the week of Jan. 5, and guests have been enjoying the resort’s 157 trails and 23 lifts ever since.

Breckenridge Ski Resort

With the opening of Snow White on Peak 8, Breckenridge Ski Resort became the second ski resort in the area to be fully open for the winter.

Breckenridge officially reached the milestone on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Skiers and riders can now make turns down all 192 of Breckenridge’s trails from all 35 of the resort’s lifts.

Keystone Resort

Currently offering 3,100-plus acres of terrain and 130-plus trails, Keystone is extremely close to being fully open for the season, but is waiting for a few remaining terrain park trails to come online.

Keystone anticipates to be completely open for the season when its final terrain park trails come online this weekend.

Except for Summit Express lift, which is currently closed for an electrical issue, Keystone reports that it has all of its lifts up and running for the season.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Snowboarders on the Black Mountain Express chairlift passes by a cloud made by a snow gun at Arapahoe Basin on November 30, 2021.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

On Friday, Jan. 24, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened up several trails in The Steep Gullies.

With Steep Gullies 1, 2 and 4 open for the season, mountain operation teams at A-Basin are now working to drop ropes to the remaining trails in the terrain pod. After The Steep Gullies are fully open, mountain operation teams at A-Basin will turn its focus to The East Wall.

A-Basin is not certain when The East Wall will open for the season. The ski area hopes to get the terrain open by the end of February or early March, but sometimes conditions do not allow East Wall to open until April. The mountain operation teams will give guests access to the area as soon as conditions allow.

Loveland Ski Area

With the opening of Lift 9 on Jan. 17, Loveland Ski Area has all of its lifts running for the season.

Skiers and riders can access pretty much every trail at the ski area minus a few that have yet to be fully opened.

Guests can also now take advantage of the ski area’s free Ridge Cat program, which allows skiers and riders to take turns along the Continental Divide. For more about Loveland’s Ridge Cat program, visit SkiLoveland.com.