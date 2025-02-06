A historic church that’s part of Pueblo’s Black community is slated for a new roof 

The historic First A.M.E Church on Pueblo’s southside is slated for a new roof thanks to a recent grant from the State Historical Fund.

The St. Paul Methodist Episcopal Church (known as the First A.M.E Church) was once listed in the Green Book. That's the guide used by Black travelers during the segregation era. The red brick structure was built in 1915 and still serves the Black community. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places a couple of years ago.

“As a church in a Black neighborhood, the First A.M.E. has been a haven for the Black culture, social interaction, and civil rights activities that have occurred since its construction in 1915,” Rev. Brenda B. Hector, pastor of First A.M.E. Church in Pueblo said in a written statement.

“The church has served and continues to serve the BIPOC community as a place for social activities such as meetings, lectures, musical and theatrical productions, and dinners for its congregation and the larger Pueblo African American Community.”

A nearly $228,850 grant will help pay to fix the roof and chimney, as well as create plans for further restoration of the building.

Other projects in Southern Colorado that received State Historical Fund Grants recently include:



Paris Mill Paris Mill in Alma, Park County : $192,172 for Accessibility and Interior Rehabilitation Phase 8

: $192,172 for Accessibility and Interior Rehabilitation Phase 8 South Park (Como) Hotel in Como, Park County : $250,000 for Roof Restoration

: $250,000 for Roof Restoration Manzanola United Methodist Church in Manzanola, Otero County : $250,000 for Window Rehabilitation, Phase 2

: $250,000 for Window Rehabilitation, Phase 2 Old High School; San Luis Institute of Arts & Crafts; San Luis Museum and Cultural Center, Sangre de Cristo Heritage Center in San Luis, Costilla County : $128,545 for Structural Stabilization and Hazardous Material Removal

: $128,545 for Structural Stabilization and Hazardous Material Removal World's Wonder View Tower in Genoa, Lincoln County : $250,000 for Interior Rehabilitation and Exterior Painting

: $250,000 for Interior Rehabilitation and Exterior Painting Pueblo County Courthouse in Pueblo, Pueblo County : $102,656 for Historic Structure Assessment Update

: $102,656 for Historic Structure Assessment Update First Baptist Church (Cañon City) Baptist Church in Canon City, Fremont County : $90,486 for Comprehensive Exterior Construction Documents and Roof Rehabilitation

: $90,486 for Comprehensive Exterior Construction Documents and Roof Rehabilitation Roof and Dick Building - Ben Franklin Store in Walsenburg, Huerfano County : $250,000 for Window Restoration and Replication

: $250,000 for Window Restoration and Replication Granite Hotel and Stage Stop in Granite, Chaffee County: $250,000 for Exterior Rehabilitation

The State Historical Fund is administered by History Colorado. Money comes from gaming revenues in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek.

History Colorado is a financial supporter of KRCC. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.