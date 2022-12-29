Nearly $1.8 million in state historic funds coming to Southeastern Colorado to support rural communities and diversity

Six southeastern Colorado counties will get money from the state for historic preservation. The funding is part of nearly two dozen History Colorado General Grants recently awarded statewide. The funding is aimed at supporting the prosperity of rural communities and diversity across the state, according to a recent press release.

The 1908 Manzanola United Methodist Church is considered the only remaining structural touchstone of a Black homesteader community known as The Dry. It’s located in Otero County about 50 miles southeast of Pueblo. Restoration will start on the building using a $250,000 grant from History Colorado. Another grant of nearly $200,000 coming into Otero County will help rehabilitate the windows and interior of the Plaza Block Building in La Junta.



In Huerfano County, The Museum of Friends in Walsenburg will receive $250,000 to help repair the roof and sandstone walls of the 1910 Dick Building-Ben Franklin Store. Once one of the largest buildings in town, it housed the local JC Penney in 1932. It then went through a number of different owners before the museum moved in in 2007. Current exhibits at the museum focus on the perspectives of local and regional Hispano/Hispanic artists.



Some $85,000 is also going to help fix the masonry at the Saguache Hotel in the San Luis Valley.

Other grants were awarded in El Paso, Chaffee, and Las Animas counties. Earlier this fall History Colorado announced a round of Mini-Grants under $50,000. History Colorado grants totaled some $6.8 million statewide this year.



These are the projects that received History Colorado General Grants in December 2022:

Silver Plume Mining Claims, Clear Creek - $200,000

Bennett-Field House, Denver - $230,181

Manzanola United Methodist Church, Otero - $250,000

Fitzsimons General Hospital-Main Building, Adams - $250,000

Smith- Eslick Cottage Court (Store and Office), Grand - $196,505

Teller Institute-Grand Junction Indian School, Mesa - $250,000

Chaffee County Courthouse (McGinnis Gymnasium), Chaffee - $250,000

Colorado Springs Day Nursery, El Paso - $250,000

Chaffee County Old Courthouse and Jail Building (Buena Vista), Chaffee - $176,329

Roof and Dick Building-Ben Franklin Store, Huerfano - $250,000

Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Trinidad), Las Animas - $237,150

Saguache Hotel, Saguache - $85,553

Harvey J. Parish House House Museum, Weld - $132,145

Truxaw & Kruger Grocery- Seldin's Cash Grocery, Weld - $191,357

Slayton Ranch-Land Utilization Program- Briggsdale Work Center, Weld - $250,000

Cozens Ranch House- Maryvale, Grand - $67,245

Fort Lewis College Faculty House #15, La Plata - $149,283

Plaza Block Building, La Junta - $199,613

Dana Crawford Preservation Program at UCD -Scholarship, Denver - $168,869

El Paso County Courthouse-Colorado Pioneers Museum, El Paso - $73,502

Alpine Tunnel and Palisade Wall, Gunnison - $249,886

Pantall School-Stevens Elementary School, Logan - $247,964

Colorado Preservation Inc. Saving Places Conference 2024, Statewide - $151,895

