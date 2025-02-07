School District 11 in Colorado Springs launches listening sessions

Colorado Springs School District 11 is hosting public listening sessions this month and next.

Along with hearing concerns and answering questions, the sessions are to share progress on the new employee handbook currently under development.

An employee engagement group created by the district's board of education is creating the new employee handbook. It will replace the master agreement that was in place for the Colorado Springs Education Association. The board decided not to renew their agreement late last year.

“We look forward to hearing from the community,” said board president Parth Melpakam in a statement. “Two board members will be at every session to hear concerns and answer questions. We also want to hear from the community about their ideas and concerns about D11 schools and student progress.”

The three remaining listening sessions are:

Monday, Feb. 10, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Palmer High School, lower library

Monday, Feb. 24, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Coronado High School, library

Thursday, March 6, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Doherty High School, location TBD

The sessions also come as Jenkins Middle School closed late last year due to structural concerns. Jenkins students are commuting to Russell Middle School and Doherty High School while the district addresses the building issues.