86 animals seized in Custer County after citizen complaint

Nearly 90 animals in a Custer County kennel are now under medical care after a search and seizure earlier this week prompted by a citizen complaint.

The commercial kennel was operating under a special use permit issued by the county.

A Feb. 13 complaint led to an investigation that established probable cause for a warrant executed on Monday, Feb. 24. It’s unclear what was in the complaint. Two dozen responders participated from multiple agencies, including the Custer County Sheriff's Office, National Mill Dog Rescue located in Peyton, Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Land Management.

Two veterinarians and one vet tech examined the animals on the grounds. 86 were deemed at risk and taken to medical care facilities around the region. This includes:

77 dogs

2 horses

1 donkey

3 hens

3 cats

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing, but they'll turn their report in to the 11th Judicial District Attorney's office for formal charges.