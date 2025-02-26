Authorities warn of psilocybin scam that appears to originate in Manitou Springs, but is linked overseas

This story is part of The Trip, a CPR News series on Colorado’s new psychedelic movement.

Authorities are asking the public to beware of a scam focused on Colorado's young psilocybin industry.

According to the Manitou Springs Police Department, a website called ShroomWonders advertises so-called "magic mushrooms" for sale. Though it appears legitimate, with a Colorado-based phone number and a physical address in Manitou Springs, investigators determined the site's ownership and database information traces back to Nairobi, Kenya.

Upon calling the Colorado-based phone number, authorities say the caller is asked to leave a voicemail. The caller then gets a text message requesting payment that doesn't offer any buyer protections.

The Manitou Springs town clerk also said there are no business licenses for a company by the name ShroomWonders anywhere in the state. The physical address listed is actually that of a legitimate gift shop called Mushroom Mondays.

The sale of psilocybin remains illegal outside of state-sanctioned healing centers. The mushrooms themselves are decriminalized in Colorado for those 21 and older.