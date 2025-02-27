Former state House speaker announces attorney general bid

Former state House Speaker Crisanta Duran is running for attorney general.

Duran, who filed paperwork Wednesday, said she is concerned about the future of the country and she’s running “because I am committed to ensuring that every Coloradan is safe, healthy and economically secure,” she said, in a statement.

“With all of the hate that is coming out of Washington, D.C., I will do everything in my power to ensure that Coloradans are not in harm’s way and have the opportunity to reach their greatest potential. I will strive for fairer and more just outcomes,” the statement said.

Duran, 44, is a sixth-generation Coloradan and has been in private practice since leaving the legislature where she handles divorce, family law and estate planning work, according to the firm. She is a graduate of the University of Denver and received her law degree from the University of Colorado.

Duran served in the state House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 — and was speaker from 2017 to 2019.

In a statement, Duran said she passed bills to make child care and housing more affordable, schools safer and expanded civil rights.

In the 2020 election cycle, Duran briefly challenged U.S. Rep Diana DeGette for the 1st Congressional district seat representing Denver. But she shut down her campaign eight months after it started as she struggled to raise campaign cash, and lost key endorsements -- including from the United Food and Commercial Workers, where her father had worked as an attorney.

Duran is the second person this week to announce a run for the November 2026 attorney general's race. Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, also a Democrat, announced that he filed paperwork to run on Tuesday.



AG Phil Weiser is term-limited in 2026 and has announced a run for governor.