Listen: Homebuyers gaining an upper hand as high mortgage rate stick around

Homeowners in Denver are increasingly looking to make a deal as the spring home-buying season gets underway.

The number of houses for sale in metro Denver shot up to 8,554 by the end of February, according to a monthly report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. That’s an increase of 55 percent from the same time last year. In February 2022, there were just 1,266 houses for sale.

High mortgage rates — hovering around 6 percent — have discouraged people from putting their homes on the market because they don’t want to give up a low mortgage rate locked in years ago. But that’s starting to change as elevated interest rates look like they are here to stay for now.

