Colorado senators want answers after money for meals at Fort Carson never made it to plates

Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper joined more than 20 other U.S. senators in penning a letter to the Secretary of Defense this month demanding answers about apparent underinvestment in food options for members of the military.

The letter followed an investigation by Military.com that revealed millions of dollars taken from soldiers’ wages for food allowance was spent elsewhere.

The military news organization began its investigation following reports of a lack of food and low food quality at several Army posts across the nation – including at Fort Carson, where soldiers reported receiving meals lacking in nutritional value in 2024. Photos of meals obtained by CPR News showed a soldier being served a meal of lima beans and toast, far below the nutritional value standards set for Army troops.

Each enlisted service member living in the barracks at Fort Carson has a “Basic Allowance for Subsistence” deduction of $460.25 per month, which is meant to pay for their breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Many troops make less than $30,000 a year as junior enlisted soldiers and do not have access to kitchen equipment in their shared living quarters.

According to the Military.com investigation, of the $22 million collected in BAS deductions from troops at the post south of Colorado Springs last year, only $5 million dollars actually went toward food they could access at dining facilities. It is unclear where the unused money was spent.

Courtesy of Hots & Cots A photo posted to Hots & Cots by a soldier at Fort Carson shows a meal of Lima beans, toast and milk served for dinner Nov. 19, 2024.

Senators said the numbers revealed by the investigation show the issue spread beyond state lines.

“The findings, which include 2024 financial records from eleven of the largest Army installations, show that more than $151 million of the $225 million in [subsistence funds] collected from servicemembers on these installations was not spent on food costs,” the letter from senators reads. “That figure does not include the additional garrisons under the Army’s control, nor does it include spending at installations managed by the other military services suggesting the issue may be much more widespread.”

The group of senators want Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to detail how the DOD is making decisions about on-post food service operations, what barriers the military is facing to provide healthy meals to troops, and what his plan is to improve food quality on military bases.

“If a servicemember is losing money from their paycheck because they are being given a meal, it is reasonable for them to expect that funding will be used only to cover the costs of providing it and to ensure it is of the highest possible quality,” the letter reads. “We trust you will move expeditiously to answer our inquiries.”

Most new recruits stationed at Fort Carson are required to spend their first two to three years in service living in the barracks with up to 8,000 troops housed there at any given time.

A Fort Carson official said in December that 4,633 of those recruits are meal card holders who rely on dining facilities.

The offices of Bennet and Hickenlooper have not responded to a request for comment.