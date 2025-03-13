Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Greg Thornton

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 3 candidate Greg Thornton responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I’m running because I love Colorado Springs and want to ensure it remains the vibrant and beautiful place I’m proud to call home. As your Councilor, I will make sure we are prepared for wildfires and have sound evacuation plans for all citizens and visitors. I am not taking tens of thousands of developer dollars like my opponents are and will oppose unnecessary annexations like the Karman Line. I support a building height restriction vote by the electorate and will tackle the homelessness issue in a compassionate way. After a 30 year career in financial services, I will be a fiscal hawk and spend the taxpayers money judiciously. Lastly, voters should vote for me because I will respect them, listen to them, and do all I can to keep Colorado Springs a wonderful place to raise a family, work, and retire.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

I believe both infill and annexation should be used as the city grows. We have a multitude of opportunities downtown where we can build affordable housing. We can also use Accessory Dwelling Units, although I am not in favor of them in the WUI. To support the estimated growth, we will need annexation and my goal would be to build more affordable housing than the $500,000+ price tags most homes are selling for.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

I believe they can act impartially, but to guarantee it, I have called on all candidates to decline donations from developers. It would eliminate the distrust of voters who feel developers are in control of the City Council. Who knows, maybe saving the developers from donating to so many candidates could assist them in lowering prices of the homes they sell.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

I personally would support a building height restriction downtown, but would prefer that decision is made by the voters. Colorado Springs still gives me a small-town feel, which is remarkable given a population of over 700,000 in the metro area. Our 350+ parks and open spaces are vital in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increase our happiness. I’ve served 6 years on the Parks Board and know firsthand how important parks, trails, and open spaces are to all of our neighborhoods.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

I believe we can eradicate homelessness if we make it a priority. There are cities that have done this by creating a city-wide system of keeping people in their homes if they are close to eviction and, if homeless, getting them shelter, addiction help, mental health assistance, and job training in order to get their life back in order. We also have far too many veterans homeless and I believe the military can provide assistance to those who served our country. This will take coordinated efforts from all levels of government, non-profits, food pantries, healthcare professionals, and employers. Houston, Texas has done a great job in reducing homelessness with their “Housing First” strategy that we could emulate here in Colorado Springs.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Our most pressing public safety issue is our lack of an evacuation plan in the event of wildfires. We need to use evacuation modeling to devise plans and give our citizens the truth about how long it would take to evacuate their neighborhoods. We have 36 choke points on the west side of town, which would slow cars down to a crawl and endanger hundreds of lives. It isn’t a matter of if, but when a fire will occur. We need to give everyone the tools to escape, including alerts, safe zones, have modeling that can change plans immediately if the circumstances warrant it. We also need to include visitors to our area in our planning and make sure they are aware of the potential dangers living in this area pose.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

The truth is we are not doing enough. Being lucky is not a plan. I would do as I mentioned above and make evacuation planning my #1 priority. We need to do a lot more mitigation work, have water availability throughout the WUI, and not allow ADUs in certain areas where density is high enough.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

On TOPS properties, as is the custom, we should put that issue to the voters. We also can’t call e-bikes non-motorized when they absolutely are. Council members have said they are not motorized because you have to pedal to get the assist. Is a motorcycle non-motorized because you have use your wrist to make it move? I think e-bikes are a great resource for those who need the assistance or want to ride places without breaking too much of a sweat. They also allow people who physically need the assistance to still enjoy our trails and bike lanes. I think we’ll have to have more one way only trails to promote safety, but I do realize e-bikes are here to stay and will evolve to be lighter and more common in our society. We should embrace them, but do so slowly to maintain safe trails where bikers and hikers can enjoy our great trail system with respect for each other.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I will be very accessible to my constituents and remain active in the community. I’ll do “Cruising with Council” rides where we can discuss any subjects they wish. I’ll hold town hall meetings and learn from them and let them know my thoughts. Occasionally, we may disagree, but hopefully do so respectfully and they will know whatever I decide will be done with my thoughts always on what I deem the best interests of the City.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

I will always respect the will of the voters and NEVER try to re-litigate an issue if the voters decide something I am against.