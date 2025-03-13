Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Jim Miller

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 5 candidate Jim Miller responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am running, because the great citizens of Colorado Springs need actual representation, not politicians who have sold their soul to the highest bidder and make decisions to appease the special interest groups. This has led to unsustainable growth of our city, due to the lack of planning and infrastructure. Leading to Colorado Springs being one of the worst cities in America for crime.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

Growth should only happen after the infrastructure as well as emergency services are in place. Any decision to annex additional land and/or infill large swaths of land should be placed in the hands of the voters, not be made in smoke filled rooms.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

No, because almost every current council member has received donations and support from developers.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

Colorado Springs city council has attempted to silence the voice of the people for far too long. With some council-members even putting in place restrictions on who can testify at planning hearings. The peoples voice is critical in these decisions, and yet the people are being shut out. It is important that we take care of our current residents first.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

NO. For far too long, charitable organizations have been collecting government funds to provide aid with no accountability or audit. We have failed to arrest and prosecute the homeless population when they break the law, instead criminals are issued tickets and personal recognizant bonds never to be seen again inside a courtroom. The city must make a substantial effort to curb the homeless crisis in order to allow residents to feel safe and protect personal and business assets.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

We have a major issue with police and emergency response. The county, city and fire districts lack a coordinated dispatch, leading to excessive delays in response. With the average time of response going up year after year to now over 16 min for priority 1 calls. We have to take emergency workers and staff that are not critical to actual safety, for instance meter maids and code enforcement and put them back on the streets patrolling and responding to emergency.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

No, the city needs to have a thorough plan. We have way too many communities with only single access in and out. If the evacuation is not handled effectively we could end up with a death toll substantially hire than the Paradise, CA fire in 2018, where similar issues led to the largest death toll in California history.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

This is such a hotly debated issue that it really should be brought in front of the people. When situations that lead to such debate are brought in front of council, council-members should think carefully before passing ordinance one way or another. It is easy enough to put the issue before the voters, referred onto the ballot.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I strongly believe that the time of city council meetings need to be moved to evening or weekends to encourage citizen involvement. Right now, the city council meeting coincides with the county commissioners meeting, meaning active, involved citizens have to pick and choose which meeting to attend.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

It is council's responsibility to do so. We cannot continue down some path of convoluted democracy where once politicians are elected, they see themselves as monarchs over the people.