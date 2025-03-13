Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Maryah Lauer

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 3 candidate Maryah Lauer responded, in her own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

Colorado Springs needs leadership that offers new solutions to the problems we have been facing, rather than continuing to rely on those who profit from issues to provide the answers. We deserve a council member in District 3 who is steadfastly committed to democracy, transparency, and accountability and will champion the needs of working class people. We should expect a city government that will invest in creating good local jobs and a diversified economy that allows working families and young people to thrive here. People should vote for Maryah for District 3 because I'm a fighter and community organizer who has worked to support the most vulnerable among us, and I will continue to help residents empower themselves to create a better Colorado Springs when I'm on City Council.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

Colorado Springs is already the most sprawling city in Colorado, and though growth is inevitable, it should be focused on infill to take advantage of existing infrastructure. Infill is much more economically and environmentally sustainable for the city, and wouldn’t necessitate emergency services stretching beyond what has already been developed.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

It’s clear that the entrenched interests of developers have prevented council members from acting in the interest of Colorado Springs residents when it comes to both City Council and utility board decisions. Our non-profit utility is a unique benefit to Colorado Springs and something we must ensure remains, which requires council members who will make decisions based on what’s best for ratepayers given our existing water, electricity, and infrastructure capacity. I am not taking any developer donations and will fight for campaign finance reform as well as a living wage for City Council, which will allow more council members with a genuine interest in representing the people to serve.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

Vibrant neighborhoods are made up of the residents and chance interactions that happen between residents. This occurs when a neighborhood has a sense of place, feels safe to walk, and has an adequate level of density. We need to reduce red tape in our zoning process to make incremental growth legal in our neighborhoods and allow existing property owners to build to meet their needs. In the absence of these allowances, growth will remain explosive and harmful in the long term. Currently, the restrictive zoning and permitting process only allows large developers to build the most profitable buildings leaving everyday property owners with limited options.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

No, the city is choosing to criminalize homelessness rather than address the root causes of it. We should adopt a housing first policy, which provides people experiencing chronic homelessness with long-term, stable housing which includes wraparound services like mental health support. Housing first has had demonstrable success and would save the city thousands of dollars per person rather than the revolving door of emergency services and incarceration. The city should also streamline the process to build more supportive, low-cost housing like the Launchpad apartments.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Housing, or the lack of affordable housing, is a serious public safety concern. Not only are we causing serious mental health problems by failing to meaningfully address homelessness, but there are risks of uncontrolled fires at camps and unsafe conditions for public health. Housing insecurity also makes those affected by domestic violence more vulnerable and can trap people with their abusers. We need to expand renters’ rights, protect housing stock from being bought up by private equity, update zoning to make it inclusionary, and build safe and stable social housing options.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

Given the federal cuts to the Forest Service and the amount of national forest lands close to the city, we need to seek new ways to expand our fire mitigation efforts. We should also explore forming an agreement with Fort Carson to have their helicopter fleet on standby during high fire risk days.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

Pedal-assist e-bikes should be allowed on trails, open spaces and parks. E-bike commuters shouldn’t be disconnected if they need to use urban trails. Given how frustrated voters have become with City Council, I think it’s worth putting it up for a vote even though e-bikes did not exist when TOPS first passed.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I intend to hold frequent town halls and community events, and establish an open line of communication with constituents. Although not all residents will agree with my positions, I can guarantee I will remain unflaggingly principled while still capable of truly listening to people’s concerns and suggestions.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

I will simply abide by the wishes of voters to carry it out and evaluate how I might help improve voter education on future initiatives.