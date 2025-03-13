Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Parth Melpakam

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 6 candidate Parth Melpakam responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am a husband, father, long-time resident, community leader, an engineer with a Doctorate in Chemical & Petroleum Engineering and over 25 years of experience working in the oil and gas industry.

The worrisome state of K-12 public education led me to run for the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education in 2019, and for re-election in 2023. I’ve served as the D11 Board President for the past three years, focused on improving student outcomes and district performance. To deliver excellence in education, it required faithful dedication to a simple principle: Putting Students First. It is with a similar simple commitment that I will approach City Council: Colorado Springs First. As your representative, my decisions will be guided by the best interest of our families and the economic vitality of our city.

Colorado Springs is at a crossroads with pivotal decisions surrounding growth, public safety, infrastructure, and economic development in the near horizon that will determine the future trajectory of our city. I will bring proven leadership skills with a commitment to common-sense solutions to the challenges facing our city.

As a father and husband, I will prioritize safe neighborhoods and “kitchen table” issues that affect hard working families. As an engineer, my decisions will be driven objectively based on factual data. As a proponent of limited government, I will advocate against costly regulations and impact fees to secure affordable housing for residents. It is the vision of building a safe, vibrant, sustainable, and thriving city that will be home for current families and future generations that is driving me to run for City Council.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

In the 28 years I have called Colorado Springs home, the city has nearly doubled its population thereby bringing market demand for housing. Transparently adopted city plans and clearly established municipal codes should serve as the framework when considering future growth.

Every project, whether development of infill parcels or annexation, should be carefully reviewed and thoroughly vetted to determine overall impact on surrounding neighborhoods. Strategic planning will help ensure that new developments do not overburden the city’s current resources and infrastructure, especially our limited water supply. Responsible infill development of blighted spaces can revitalize neighborhoods while utilizing existing infrastructure in a cost-effective manner. Sequential annexation closer to city limits helps ensure efficient access to utilities.

By putting Colorado Springs First and making decisions that are in the best interests of our families, I believe that we can manage growth responsibly and minimize the pocketbook impact on families while driving the economic vitality of our city.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

As an elected public official serving on the D11 School Board for the past 6 years, I take with utmost seriousness my obligation to represent the best interests of all my constituents and the laws that I am sworn to protect. I have a proven track record of listening respectfully, collaborating thoughtfully, and weighing all perspectives objectively before making informed, balanced decisions. I will bring the same unbiased approach to City Council and conduct myself with integrity.

The current governance structure on the municipally owned utilities enterprise puts the onus on elected officials to ensure that policies, budget, and rates reflect the needs of the citizens. It brings a layer of oversight and direct accountability to the public. On the other hand, an independent board would bring specialized expertise, systems knowledge, and apolitical decision making. A hybrid governance approach on the utilities board comprised of some elected officials serving alongside industry experts could be a viable long-term solution.

I am an engineer by trade with a Doctorate in Chemical & Petroleum Engineering and over 25 years of experience working in the oil and gas industry. If elected to City Council, I look forward to bringing my career experience and expertise in the energy industry to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

Over the years, people have settled in Colorado Springs because of the incredible beauty and opportunity for outdoor recreation. We must maintain these characteristics which tie directly to quality of life while also continuing to expand the economy. The critical challenge facing the City Council is to find the ideal balance between the growth that drives the economic vitality of our city with the desire to maintain the “small town” feel of our community. Every decision that City Council considers should be viewed with this balance in mind.

Transparent communications and robust community conversations should always precede any new development. This will help alleviate community concerns and generate reasonable solutions that will help preserve the character and identity of established neighborhoods while minimizing the pocketbook impact on existing families. Though Colorado Springs is the second largest city in the state, the community still has a small town feel which should be maintained as we consider future growth.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

Homelessness is a complex issue that has devastating impact not only on the people experiencing it but also places an increased burden on community resources, thereby straining the local economy. Solutions should address root causes such as economic hardships, substance abuse disorders, and mental health issues. Working with community partners like the Springs Rescue Mission, emphasis should be placed on job training, housing assistance, life skills development, and access to rehabilitation supports. The goal should always be to provide a hand-up to the impacted individuals so that they can get back on their feet and become self-sufficient rather than growing dependent on handouts. To ensure safe access to downtown businesses and public buildings, I am supportive of the “Sit-Lie” ordinance. While it is important to be compassionate, public safety should always be the primary focus of city government.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Homicides, suicides, property crimes, assaults, and homelessness are all on the rise in our community threatening the safety of our neighborhoods and the well-being of our families. Many of these crimes stem from the same root cause – the proliferation of illegal drugs and the mental health issues stemming from addictive behaviors. A recent study showed that the average response time for emergency calls has increased to almost 24 minutes, which is unacceptable.

As a current D11 school board director, I see the deadly and addictive impact of drugs on the developing brains of our kids. With those growing concerns, D11 partnered with the District Attorney’s office to host fentanyl awareness programs to educate our youth and prevent overdose deaths. Though I am opposed to recreational marijuana and worried about the harmful ripple effects of legalizing some drugs, the majority in our community voted to support the measure. Taxes generated from the sales should be used to educate, rehabilitate, and bolster mental health supports.

Recruiting, retaining, and supporting our police officers through competitive compensation and on-going training and development programs is critical. As a City Councilmember, I will prioritize the city budget to support our law enforcement.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

Having watched the devastation caused by the two major wildfires in Colorado Springs, it is imperative that the city is proactive in not only preventing fires through its mitigation efforts but also has an updated neighborhood evacuation plan in case of emergencies. The use of the voter approved $20 million Wildfire Mitigation Fund from TABOR funds to prevent wildfires should be periodically monitored for effectiveness and efficacy. The city should continue with the chipping program so residents can be encouraged to remove flammable vegetation close to homes.

Every development project should be carefully reviewed and thoroughly vetted to include ingress and egress routes along with transportation choke points in case of emergencies. CSFD continually reviews its evacuation modeling plan in the face of development and ensures all fire codes are met. The city has experienced emergency management teams and City Council should rely on their expertise with policy decisions or planning implementation to ensure the safety of neighborhoods.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

Colorado Springs City Council approved the use of Class 1 e-bikes in all city parks and trails, including TOPS properties, by categorizing them as non-motorized in alignment with federal and state definitions. On one hand, I recognize the value of e-bikes as they allow the elderly and people with disabilities to ride along with friends and family. On the other, it is necessary to preserve the serenity of our trails for all to enjoy without a surge in motorized vehicles. It is my understanding that a “phased approach” will be taken in coordination with the Parks Department in the introduction of Class 1 e-bikes first in urban trails. The TOPS ordinance excludes motorized vehicles (Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes) and any change to allow motorized vehicles should require voter approval.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

The primary obligation of city government should be to serve the greater good of all citizens with common sense decisions, fair policies, and transparent communications. As city council is non-partisan, it is necessary to engage in civil discourse respecting the views of all while avoiding personal attacks. Serving on the D11 School Board, I have a proven track record of listening respectfully, collaborating thoughtfully, and weighing all perspectives objectively while making informed, balanced decisions.

Additionally, it is necessary to have robust public conversations, so the people are informed of the rationale behind critical decisions. I have not missed a single D11 school board meeting in 6 years and promptly respond to constituents. Serving on city council, I will bring the same professional work ethic, be readily accessible and actively engaged in responding to the needs of my constituents. I will bring proven leadership skills with a commitment to serving all residents.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

Ultimately, elected officials represent the constituents. And as such I will show respect and deference to the will of the voters.