Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Rick Gillit

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 3 candidate Rick Gillit responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

As an individual with a young family and a school aged kid, I’m running to make sure our neighborhoods remain safe, our city is affordable for young families and our seniors, and that we’re keeping up with our city’s infrastructure including our streets, parks, and open spaces.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

NO ANSWER

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

Both annexation and infill are necessary for responsible growth in Colorado Springs. However, we must be intentional, ensuring that any expansion or development aligns with the values that make our city a great place to live. We cannot be reckless or lose sight of why we choose to call Colorado Springs home. Growth must prioritize safety, infrastructure, and maintaining our city’s natural beauty while providing sustainable housing and economic opportunities for future generations.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to responsible growth. By looking at the lessons—both good and bad—that our neighbors to the west learned not long ago, we can be purposeful in our approach. Salt Lake City managed to grow while preserving its beauty and ensuring affordable development for its communities. We can follow that example, balancing PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that makes Colorado Springs such a wonderful place to call home.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

We have great organizations like Homeward Pikes Peak and The Springs Rescue Mission working to address homelessness, but the city needs to do more to ensure community safety. A stronger focus on supporting drug rehabilitation centers and mental health facilities is essential to helping individuals get back on their feet. By investing in these resources and working with local organizations, we can create a more effective approach that balances compassion with the well-being of all residents in Colorado Springs.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

The most pressing public safety issue is the shortage of police officers. We must do more to recruit, retain, and properly train officers while hiring the 59 we are currently missing. Relying on police only for Class 1 or 2 calls forces the community to find solutions amid rising crime. Strengthening our force ensures a safer Colorado Springs for all.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

The Fire Department is doing its best with the funding approved by the city. Chief Royal has successfully obtained state and federal grants, allowing the Chipping and Mitigation Program to continue reducing wildfire risks. However, we can do more. Strengthening partnerships with state and federal agencies, as well as private organizations, would give us faster access to critical firefighting resources. By being more proactive in securing these partnerships, we can improve response times, contain fires before they spread, and better protect our residents, their homes, and the natural beauty that makes Colorado Springs such a special place to live.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

I support allowing Class 1 e-bikes on trails, as they provide accessibility while preserving the integrity of our outdoor spaces. However, I agree that fully powered e-bikes should not be allowed, as they could put trail infrastructure at risk. Responsible use is key to maintaining our parks and open spaces. I am also open to discussions on whether citizens should vote on e-bike usage, ensuring that the community has a voice in shaping policies that impact our shared outdoor spaces.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I am honored to represent everyone in District 3, including those whose opinions may differ from mine. A representative's job is not to push their own views but to bring the voice of the community to the table. I will always listen, engage in open discussions, and consider all perspectives before making decisions. Even if I vote contrary to some opinions, my goal is to act in the best interest of the entire district, ensuring thoughtful and balanced service.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

This is a no-brainer—the job of the City Council is to uphold the will of the people. If voters pass a citizen-led initiative, it’s our duty to carry it out, regardless of personal opinion. Representing the community means respecting their decisions and ensuring policies are implemented effectively and responsibly.