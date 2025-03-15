Downtown Colorado Springs dedicated food truck lot celebrates grand opening

Downtown Colorado Springs welcomed a dedicated food truck lot this weekend, offering locals a place to gather and enjoy a variety of lunch and dinner options. It's the first such location in nearly a decade, after an "experimental" food truck lot across downtown near Palmer High School closed in 2016.

The line-up on Saturday at The Lot offered everything from barbecue to sushi, pizza and tacos.

Food trucks were parked throughout the gravel lot located near the corner of Cimarron and South Sierra Madre streets where guests could also sit and eat despite flurries and chilly wind.

Organizers aligned the grand opening with the Switchbacks FC season opener at the nearby Weidner Field as well as the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5K happening the same day.

Colorado Springs resident Misael Clemente and his parents were there to serve up Mexican food through their food truck, El Taco King.

The 29-year-old said the family started their business eight months ago after having worked in restaurants their entire lives. He said the dedicated lot was a good thing for them.

“Well this is a big deal for us food truck owners because it’s a spot where we know it's going to be here every day, we have electricity, customers will come – it's in a good location,” Clemente said. “Other cities are doing it, Aurora’s doing it, they have the Plaza, so this is something similar to that, so I like this.”

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Miguel Clemente, who runs El Taco King food truck with his wife and son, hands a mango agua fresca during the grand opening of The Lot at Meanwhile Block in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Romeo Magat was offering sushi and hibachi, dishes he learned to make after working for a Japanese restaurant for several years. He’s been running his food truck, named Roc and Ro Sushi after his son and him, for seven years in Colorado Springs.

Magat said he’s seen food trucks become popular over the years and thought the idea for The Lot was a great one to showcase the food truck concept.

“It shows off everything that we have in our menu and it supports local businesses, like all the other food trucks,” the 48-year-old San Francisco native said. “A lot of us carry some really, really great food because your chef, the owner, is actually there to make your food.”

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News People check out food truck offerings during the grand opening of The Lot at Meanwhile Block in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The location also houses the event venue Meanwhile Block and is the brainchild of Norwood Development Group, one of the largest real estate firms in the Pikes Peak region.

“The city has been waiting for a dedicated food truck lot, and we’re thrilled to bring The Lot to downtown Colorado Springs,” said Norwood’s Director of Marketing Bria Yatsko in a press release. “This is just the beginning of the new activations we plan to introduce at Meanwhile Block this year, as we continue to build a vibrant, welcoming venue and cultural gathering space within the Park Union District.”

The so-called Park Union District is Norwood's name for the up-and-coming neighborhood that the development firm has heavily invested in with projects like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field, America the Beautiful Park and an 82-acre housing development yet to break ground.

What to know about The Lot at Meanwhile’s rotating food truck options

Officials say food trucks will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays during lunch time (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner time (4 to 8 p.m.), though there are plans for expansion in the future.

The space will offer seating, with shaded areas in the works. Restrooms will be open during operating hours. Leashed pets are also welcome.

Food trucks will rotate through four permanent spaces at The Lot but don’t expect alcoholic drinks at this time. You can stay up to date by signing up for a monthly newsletter here.

The Lot at Meanwhile Block is located at 132. W. Cimarron St.