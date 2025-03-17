Pueblo names its top slopper and the traveling trophy isn’t going anywhere

For the second year in a row, Cactus Flower Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on Pueblo’s north side has the top slopper. The restaurant received the most votes in the area's annual “Top Slopper” contest. The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo announced the winners on Friday in a kickoff to Slopper Week, which runs through Friday, March 21.

The slopper is a signature hamburger in Pueblo, smothered in green chile and often featuring cheese, onions and French fries. At the Cactus Flower, a half-pound ground beef patty is topped with Jack and cheddar cheeses, smothered in chile, and served on a toasted bun.

As this year's winner, Cactus Flower will retain the traveling chile-themed trophy it received last year.

As in years past, votes came in through the chamber's website and social media platforms.

Other top vote-getters this year were:

Riverside Bar & Grill

Gray's Coors Tavern

Gold Dust Saloon

Café Murillo

Sunset Inn

Milberger Farms at Peppe’s*

Mi Ranchito*

Romero's Cafe*

Heart & Soul Grill*

*Restaurants marked with an asterisk are new to the list this year, though both Millberger Farms at Peppes and Cafe Murillo made the cut in 2023.

All winners can proudly display a window decal officially naming the spot a Top 10 Slopper Stop. They're also listed in this year's Slopper Tour map, which is a self-guided tour promoting the sandwiches.

During Slopper Week, anyone who eats a slopper can bring their receipt to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce to enter for a chance to win $250.