There’s a new top Slopper in Pueblo, and the traveling chile trophy goes to . . .

The votes are in and the public chose a different restaurant this year to take the top spot in the 2024 Slopper Tour. The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo announced Monday that the Cactus Flower Restaurant on the city's northside has taken the number one spot.

The Slopper is a signature burger in Pueblo drowned in green chile and often features cheese, onions, and French fries.

The Mexican restaurant smothers its half-pound beef Slopper with green chile and tops it with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. As the top spot, the Cactus Flower will hold on to a traveling chile trophy awarded each year.