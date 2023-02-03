Get ready for a spicy tour of the ten best places to eat a slopper in Pueblo County

Along with being the home of the slopper and the site of the World Slopper Eating Championships, there’s also the signature Pueblo chile pepper, more formally known as the Marisol, grown on farms around the region. It’s got a good burn, according to the Scoville pepper heat rating scale. It too, has a rival, the Hatch chile pepper grown in New Mexico, where lawmakers are currently debating whether or not roasting chile should be the official state aroma according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour winners are:

1. Gray's Coors Tavern

2. Sunset Inn

3. Star Bar Pueblo

4. Riverside Bar & Grill

5. Cactus Flower Mexican Restaurant

6. The Lunch Box #What's in your lunch box?

7. Gold Dust Saloon

8. Café Murillo

9. Milberger Farms-Pepe's

10. Three Sisters Tavern

Andrea Chalfin/KRCC News Gray's Coors Tavern in Pueblo in May 2022.

More chile coverage