Suspect killed, three Pueblo police officers injured in a gunfight

A suspect is dead and three Pueblo police officers were injured during a gunfight in the city Tuesday night.

According to the police department, the agency received a shots-fired call just after 7:00 p.m. and a report that a Pueblo officer had been shot in the area of Mesa Avenue and Cedar Street, in the southwestern part of the city. Law enforcement, including sheriff's deputies, responded to the scene and chased a suspect, exchanging gunfire with the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect, who has not been identified, was injured in the gunfight and was later declared dead at the scene, despite getting medical attention. The three injured officers were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into the incident.



In a statement, Governor Jared Polis said he's monitoring the situation. "I applaud the actions of everyone involved in stopping the violent suspect, and am praying for the three officers who were injured in this attack," he said.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include statements from Governor Jared Polis and clarify that three officers were injured.