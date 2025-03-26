Sundance Festival relocation decision could be coming Thursday

Boulder and its boosters could learn Thursday whether its bid to land one of the biggest film festivals in the world has succeeded.

CPR News has heard from two sources involved in the effort to bring the festival to Colorado that the Sundance Board will hold its selection vote Thursday.

Trustees are considering whether to stay in Utah or relocate the festival to Colorado or Cincinnati.

With its contract with Park City slated to end in 2026, Sundance Institute, the nonprofit that organizes the annual star-stuffed event, announced last April that it was weighing a move.

In a statement at the time, Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival and its public programming, said considering alternative locations allows organizers to “responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience.”

Colorado’s bid offered up locations in Boulder as well as the Stanley Film Center in Estes Park, and the state is working to sweeten the deal with up to $34 million in refundable tax credits over the course of a decade.

CPR's Stephanie Wolf contributed to this story.