Still Dreaming of You: Coloradans honor Selena 30 years after her death with art, a car show, and more

A once-in-a-decade gathering of remembrance and celebration for the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez starts Friday at the CHAC Gallery in Lakewood, honoring the life and legacy of the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

The Still Dreaming of You Art Show and Community Celebration was founded by Rob and Tammy Yancey in an effort to bring together the community and celebrate the artist’s lasting legacy.

“When somebody is that influential and is taken so quickly from us, you want to make sure that you honor and remember that spirit. And that's what we're trying to do,” Tammy Yancey said. “The reason why we chose not to do it annually is because we don't want people to think that we're commercializing her spirit."

While she never performed in Denver, Selena did take the stage at the 1994 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Months later, on March 31, 1995, the 23-year-old was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, who had been found embezzling money and was denied parole Friday. Selena’s death has been compared to that of John Lennon and Kurt Cobain, making a lasting impact on her fans and the entire music industry.

“The way I think of her is a modern-day Frida Kahlo,” Yancey said. “Where Frida paved the way for female artists as far as getting us in museums and so many different art venues, Selena got us in with her music, and she made a big impact on the Latino community.”

Selena is remembered for her music but also for celebrating her Mexican-American heritage, proudly singing in both Spanish and English and breaking down barriers for Latina women and musicians.

“She didn't have any kind of Spanish-speaking background. That was just kind of thrown at her, and she learned it, and she learned the dance moves,” Yancey said. “All of our tias and our abuelas, they knew those dances, but we just didn't. She brought back [pride] in our cumbias, our salsas.”

This year’s celebration kicks off during the First Friday Art Walk in Lakewood on April 4 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite version of Selena for a look-alike contest. An Aztec dancing procession will follow to honor the 30th anniversary of her passing.

Organizers hope the event inspires people to treat one another the way Selena may have.



“Selena is light. Even to the end, she had such a spirit. She had love for everybody. She wanted everybody to be kind to each other,” Yancey said.

The celebration continues Saturday, April 5, starting at 11 a.m. with a car show presented by Viejitos Car Club Denver. Attendees can also get a Selena-inspired tattoo or partake in a Selena karaoke competition.