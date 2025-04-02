How to check that your Colorado license is Real ID compliant and good to fly

U.S. Airlines have started warning people with upcoming flights: Be prepared to show a Real ID-compliant identification document at the airport, or risk having to stay home.

The new requirement kicks in May 7.

Colorado licenses have been Real ID compliant since 2012 — something that’s indicated by a small star in the upper right hand corner (on state-issued IDs, it’s a gold star; on driver’s licenses, it’s a black circle with a star cut-out in the center).

If your license is up to date, there should be no problem, but if you check your wallet and don’t see that star, it’s time to renew and get an updated version. You can also use a passport to fly.

There is one big exception: the licenses and ID cards that Colorado issues to people who are in the country without legal status or here on a temporary basis. Those licenses, which also carry a black bar that reads “Not Valid For Federal Identification, Voting, or Public Benefit Purposes,” aren’t Real ID compliant and won’t be accepted by the TSA.

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Revenue The front of the new Colorado driver license features a picture of Mount Sneffels.

And no, you can’t use a digital version of your Colorado ID. The state’s digital ID has never counted as Real ID.

The Real ID Act grew out of recommendations from the 9/11 Commission that the federal government enforce more uniform security standards on the nation’s identification documents. The law passed in 2005, but implementation has been delayed time and time again.

Starting May 7, a Real ID will also be required to access certain other federal facilities in addition to flying, and to enter nuclear power plants (in case you’re Homer Simpson).