Colorado ski coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

A Frisco man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor during a club ski trip to New Mexico and attorneys for the victim are concerned other athletes could have been harmed.

Jered W. Hedges, 48, was arrested on March 21 by the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. Hedges is accused of one count of criminal sexual penetration on a child under 13 and one count of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13.

Hedges was a coach with Team Summit Colorado. The team is considered a “Gold Certified Club” by U.S. Ski and Snowboard, one of four clubs in Colorado with the distinction.

An attorney representing the victim said Wednesday they are asking for investigations by both state and federal law enforcement.

“We are extremely concerned that there are other victims out there,” Jason Jordan said in a press conference. “As most people know now, these crimes are too often associated with repeat offenders, and Mr. Hedges had had access to children for over 20 years, and a good portion of that time he had been in charge of travel, he had been in charge of travel arrangements.”

According to a statement of probable cause, the victim in the case contacted their parents shortly after Hedges allegedly assaulted them. Their parents then contacted law enforcement in Taos, who made the arrest.

According to New Mexico court records, Hedges made his first appearance in court on March 24 and is set for a status conference on April 24.

Jordan said Hedges has been suspended from coaching by SafeSport, the organization established to investigate allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct within U.S. Olympic and Paralympic organizations.

Jordan added that the family is still dealing with the fallout of the alleged assault.

“The family is coping with it the best they can. They're seeking counseling. They're seeking therapy, but they're trying to cope with it the best they can, but it has been an incredibly challenging and traumatic experience,” Jordan said.