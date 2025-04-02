Listen: What we saw as Denver’s newest pro team launched its season

Amy Spafford has been playing rugby at Glendale’s Infinity Park for years. But for years, her team was relegated to astroturf up the hill from the facility’s premier field. Her old team, the Colorado Gray Wolves, were part of an amateur league; players had to pay dues to participate, and they couldn’t scrum on the lawn.

All that has changed.

On Saturday, Spafford returned to Glendale under the pink and black banner of the new Denver Onyx rugby club. She and her teammates dominated San Francisco’s Bay Breakers 63-7, and they did it on the grass.

