The Monopoly Man debuted a new gameboard featuring a Colorado Springs theme this week.

The release comes after Top Trumps USA, the company that produces licensed regional editions of the Hasbro game, launched a research effort last summer.

The modified board game properties are divided between iconic local landmarks and businesses.

For example, Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak take the place of the famed Boardwalk and Park Place properties on the board.

Top Trumps USA The Monopoly Man made an appearance at Glen Eyrie Castle for the release on March 31, 2025.

The four railroads are now the four seasons and the game’s money features a map of Colorado Springs printed in the background.

Top Trumps USA The money-themed game, originally created in 1935, began releasing specialty city editions seven years ago.

“We’re beyond excited to launch MONOPOLY: Colorado Springs Edition and celebrate everything this adventurous town has to offer,” said Aaron Green, a representative at Top Trumps USA, in a statement. “We’ve spent months curating an accurate portrayal of the area…to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Colorado Springs residents and visitors alike.”

Colorado Springs is one of the newest locations among 40 other cities and regions featured in specialty community editions. It's the only Intermountain West location other than Park City, Utah.