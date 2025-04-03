Public lost access to funeral home inspection reports under Colorado law meant to restore trust

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at kunc.org.

By Scott Franz, KUNC

Until last summer, Coloradans who wanted to learn more about problems inspectors found at funeral homes could get copies of their reports. The documents would reveal whether refrigerators storing bodies were set at the correct temperature, whether the facility was sanitary, whether or not workers had the proper equipment and if records were properly maintained.

But state regulators say the legislature removed the public’s access to funeral home inspection reports last year in the same bill they passed to tighten regulations on the industry. This came in the wake of several scandals involving fake ashes and mishandled remains.

The state’s new policy has made inspection reports inaccessible to the public, even as Colorado ramps up efforts to hire inspectors, increase funeral home inspections and initiate a new policy to inspect every facility at least once a year.

It will cost an estimated $390,000 to increase the frequency of the inspections this year.

Shelia Canfield-Jones, who said the FBI informed her in 2023 that the Return to Nature funeral home in Southern Colorado gave her powdered concrete instead of her daughter’s cremated remains, called the loss of access to inspection reports “wrong.”

She added the public should have access to the records and such a change is “designed to protect the industry from bad publicity.”

“People need to be more aware of what (funeral homes) are doing,” she said last week after being told the state was withholding inspection reports. “It just puts in another problem of trust. What are they hiding?”

David Zalubowski/AP Authorities walk outside a closed funeral home where 115 bodies have been stored, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Penrose, Colo. Authorities are investigating the improper storage of human remains at the southern Colorado funeral home that performs "green" burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

She said the idea of making funeral home inspection reports private never came up during her discussions about the bill last year with lawmakers or state regulators.

“We were told there would be transparency,” she said. “We were told we would be able to see these things.”

Transparency advocates also have concerns.

“Who is being served by making this information confidential?” Jeff Roberts of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition asked in an interview last week. “It's not the public, it's not people who are interested in knowing what happens to the remains of their loved ones.”

A quiet tweak

In Senate Bill 24-173, lawmakers deleted a statute that previously said records of funeral homes’ registrations and disciplinary proceedings must be open to public inspection.

They also exempted records of funeral home “licensing actions” from the Colorado Open Records Act.

Scott Franz/KUNC A screenshot of Senate Bill 24-173 shows the changes state lawmakers made to record policies for funeral homes. State regulators cited the changes to withhold the release of funeral home inspection reports last month.

KUNC News found no record of these changes being raised or discussed publicly at hearings for the bill. They were also not included in the summary of the bill.

KUNC News discovered the state was blocking access to funeral home records last month after requesting inspection reports for some facilities in northern Colorado that had recently been disciplined.

The state denied the open records request, citing the statute lawmakers changed in Senate Bill 24-173.

Sam Delp, the director of the state office charged with regulating funeral homes, said in an interview following the records denial he supported the change from the legislation. He said the inspection reports are “not meant to be shaming.”

“They're not meant to be in any way derogatory for the facilities, they are tools the facilities can use to make sure that they’re complying with the statute,” Delp said.

Delp also raised concerns about sensitive information being included in an inspection report, including photographs of remains.

When asked how the public can learn more about funeral homes if they can’t access inspection reports, Delp said residents can call the funeral homes directly. He also noted that final records of disciplinary action, including letters of admonition, remain public.

“I think that someone who is wanting to do business with that facility certainly could ask them about it,” he said.

But Canfield-Jones, the victim of recent funeral home misconduct, raised concerns about that option.

“Are they going to be honest? You don’t know that,” she said. “The problem is, we don’t know. You want to assume that all funeral homes are nice and wonderful and are going to take care of everything and give you the right information. There’s nothing legally that makes them have to talk to you at all about their problems, or inspections.”

Canfield-Jones said she welcomed the other changes in the bill, including licensing professionals in the industry and increasing inspections.

"We're going in the right direction," she said.

A leader in the funeral home industry said Tuesday that funeral home directors didn’t ask lawmakers to make inspection records private.

Matt Whaley, the president of the Colorado Funeral Directors Association, said he supports the public release of inspection reports.

“Why not? I think transparency is good,” he said. “I don’t want them to articulate files of like embalming reports or things like that … But that type of transparency, I’m fine with that.”

Meanwhile, the two lead sponsors of the bill to tighten funeral home regulations couldn’t explain last month where the changes in their bill to funeral home record policy originated.

They said they didn’t intend for their bill to remove public access to the inspection reports.

Lawmakers surprised

State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, sponsored the bill to tighten regulations on the funeral home industry because many of their constituents have been affected by some of the state’s biggest funeral home scandals.

“This bipartisan bill that we are introducing today will finally create the oversight that Colorado families deserve,” Roberts said in March of last year as he introduced the bill standing next to Canfield-Jones.

He said last month he had no intent of the bill removing access to inspection reports.

“I think there should be some level of public access, as long as it protects personal details about bodies or people that are within that facility,” he said.

Soper also said he didn’t know about the change.

“Nowhere during the legislative conversation did it come up that we were going to impact Colorado Open Records Act or in any ways frustrate the ability for the public to obtain what would otherwise be a public record,” he said. “I see this as an area that definitely I would look to change because I do believe the public needs to have the ability to see what otherwise would be considered a public report.”

Scott Franz/KUNC A blank inspection form provided by state regulators shows the checklist inspectors follow when arriving at a funeral home. Officials say the completed document cannot be released publicly after last year's changes to funeral home regulations.

The lawmakers also questioned whether regulators should be using their bill to block inspection reports.

“I don’t know if that’s the strongest provision for (state regulators) to hang their hat on,” he said. “If that’s what they’re saying for why they aren't going to release any record, I do have problems with that, because I do believe we live in a very transparent democracy, or at least, that should be the goal.”

This story was produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.