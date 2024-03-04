‘We’re at our most vulnerable in our lives’ — families gather at Colorado capitol to push regulation of funeral professionals

The bill would require funeral home directors, morticians, embalmers, cremationists, and natural reductionists to hold a professional mortuary science degree, pass a national board examination, complete a one-year apprenticeship, and pass a criminal background check.

For those currently working in the industry without a degree, most would not be required to go back to school, but would still need to pass the background check and show that they’d apprenticed for a year.

“What we're doing here with licensure is about restoring confidence in Colorado's funeral industry,” said Republican Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, another of the bill’s main sponsors.

“Someone who's in a funeral home, it's the worst day of their life. Their loved one has died, and they don't want to be thinking about the fact that, ‘Is this funeral home taking care of my loved one with the right cooler conditions? Are they treating my loved one's body with dignity?’”

The Funeral Home Directors Association has been supportive of increased regulations but noted there also needs to be more enforcement to make sure it’s effective. In 2022, lawmakers gave the state authority to inspect funeral homes but did not assign a full-time employee to do inspections.

The Department of Regulatory Agencies supports the bill and plans to request additional funding for inspections.

“Our department will go back and look at what resources will be needed to ensure that we are actually able to enact the bill that's going to be passed,” said DORA Executive Director Patty Salazar.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News George Rosales, whose wife Christina was found in a hearse three years after her death, at a news conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, where legislation was unveiled to regulate Colorado funeral homes.

While the circumstances at Sunset Mesa and Return to Nature were national news, a report from DORA detailed a number of troubling incidents at other facilities around the state that did not make headlines. Those included improper refrigeration, poor record keeping, and shoddy embalming that led to decomposition and odor. There were also cases of remains laying in pools of their own fluids and unsecured ashes left on unclean cooling trays.

“At least six cases present issues of the public being harmed by an arguable lack of competency and at least eight cases present issues of intentional and/or criminal conduct resulting in harm to the public,” concluded the analysis, which was released at the end of 2023.

The most recent high-profile incident came to light in February. Denver police arrested the former owner of the Apollo Funeral & Cremation Services after discovering he had kept the cremated remains of at least 30 people and hidden a woman’s body in a hearse for two years.

“I had to relive my wife's life over again,” said George Rosales, whose wife was found in the hearse. “My family's all in tears. It is just a horrific thing to have to go through.”