Amid geopolitical uncertainties, international leaders stress cooperation at Space Symposium

More than 11,000 space professionals from 60 countries have gathered to plan the future of industries beyond Earth’s surface. And many emphasized the importance of international cooperation Wednesday.

That’s as the latest move from financial markets jumped upward following the Trump Administration’s 90-day pause on new tariffs for many trading partners.

Those industry leaders — ranging from military delegations to major defense contractors to tiny software startups — have been meeting in Colorado Springs this week for the 40th annual Space Symposium at the Broadmoor Hotel. It’s widely considered the premier space industry conference in the world.

“Fortunately, what you see with a lot of people here, there are a lot of relationships that already have existed for quite some time,” said Rich Cooper of the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation, the nonprofit that puts on the conference.

Cooper added that while many attendees have been watching the roller coaster of headlines regarding U.S. trade policies, he has not seen a chilling effect in the collaborative spirit of the conference.

“Everybody right now I will say is in a (mindset of) ‘Let's see how this all plays out,’” he said.

The importance of international cooperation was stressed in presentations by space agency leaders from Australia, France, Germany, India, Israel and Japan.

Paul Godfrey served as the first commander of the United Kingdom’s Space Command from 2021-2024 before taking over as an assistant chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force. He said in a Wednesday press conference that he’s been coming to the symposium for five years, and it’s been “business as usual” as far as discussions with international military partners.

“The U.S. has been doing national security (in) space for the longest time. So we have to work together,” Godfrey said. “There’s almost a level of mentorship I think from the U.S. to a lot of the emerging space commands, space squadrons.”

The symposium’s final day on Thursday includes a gathering of military space leaders from 20 countries.

Two sprawling ballrooms at the symposium host booths from 247 exhibitors showcasing next generation space suit prototypes, new artificial intelligence platforms for satellites and cutting edge rocket technologies.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis toured the halls next to CEOs and decorated generals.

“You see a (space) economy that is going to continue to expand, create more jobs, create great jobs,” Cooper said. “But then allow so many other benefits to be had here on Earth.”