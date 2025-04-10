Here’s when your favorite ski areas close this season

For the second winter year in a row, Colorado snow totals have fallen short of historical averages.
“It was quiet, was the best way I could put it,” said Chance Keso, senior news producer in North America for OnTheSnow.com.
While last season still had some spectacular powder days, including Powderhorn’s record of 2 feet of fresh snow in 24 hours, this year’s pow days were not quite as big or frequent as usual. But Keso has been heartened by spring storms. He thinks it’s a sign to keep skiing just a little longer, even as the temperatures start to heat up.
“You can go out in shorts and that corn snow feels like you're surfing,” he said, smiling as he described the rounded crystals that exemplify spring snow.
Ten ski areas have already closed:
March 30:
- Howelsen Hill
- Granby Ranch
March 31:
- Kendall Mountain Ski Area
April 6:
- Buttermilk Ski Resort
- Crested Butte Mountain Resort
- Keystone Ski Resort
- Powderhorn Mountain Resort
- Sunlight Mountain Resort
- Telluride Ski Resort
- Wolf Creek Ski Area
You can still get your final turns in at the following ski areas:
Closing April 13:
- Aspen Highlands Ski Resort
- Beaver Creek Resort
- Monarch Mountain
- Purgatory (closed Mon.-Thur, later closing date for weekends)
- Silverton Mountain
- Ski Cooper
Closing April 20:
- Aspen Mountain
- Echo Mountain
- Eldora Mountain Ski Resort
- Snowmass Ski Resort
- Steamboat Ski Resort
- Vail Ski Resort
Closing April 27:
- Winter Park Ski Area (with certain areas open longer)
- Purgatory Resort (stops operating weekdays April 13)
Closing May 11:
- Breckenridge
- Copper Mountain
- Loveland Ski Area
Closing June 8:
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
Didn’t open this season due to a broken lift:
- Ski Hesperus