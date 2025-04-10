Here’s when your favorite ski areas close this season

For the second winter year in a row, Colorado snow totals have fallen short of historical averages.

“It was quiet, was the best way I could put it,” said Chance Keso, senior news producer in North America for OnTheSnow.com.

While last season still had some spectacular powder days, including Powderhorn’s record of 2 feet of fresh snow in 24 hours, this year’s pow days were not quite as big or frequent as usual. But Keso has been heartened by spring storms. He thinks it’s a sign to keep skiing just a little longer, even as the temperatures start to heat up.

“You can go out in shorts and that corn snow feels like you're surfing,” he said, smiling as he described the rounded crystals that exemplify spring snow.

Ten ski areas have already closed:

March 30:

Howelsen Hill

Granby Ranch

March 31:

Kendall Mountain Ski Area

April 6:

Buttermilk Ski Resort

Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Keystone Ski Resort

Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Sunlight Mountain Resort

Telluride Ski Resort

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Skiers ride the Pallavicini lift at Arapahoe Basin on Tuesday, April 8, 2024. The ski area is slated to stay open into June.

You can still get your final turns in at the following ski areas:



Closing April 13:

Aspen Highlands Ski Resort

Beaver Creek Resort

Monarch Mountain

Purgatory (closed Mon.-Thur, later closing date for weekends)

Silverton Mountain

Ski Cooper

Closing April 20:

Aspen Mountain

Echo Mountain

Eldora Mountain Ski Resort

Snowmass Ski Resort

Steamboat Ski Resort

Vail Ski Resort



Closing April 27:

Winter Park Ski Area (with certain areas open longer)

Purgatory Resort (stops operating weekdays April 13)

Closing May 11:

Breckenridge

Copper Mountain

Loveland Ski Area

Closing June 8:

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Didn’t open this season due to a broken lift:

Ski Hesperus